Alleged gangster and gunman arrested

The man who allegedly gunned down one person and wounded two family members of alleged gang boss Shaun Ah Shene in May, has been arrested.

Police have called the arrest a breakthrough in the murder and double attempted murder case which happened in the car park outside the Glendenning Flats in Gelvan Street, Schauderville, on May 20.

Jermaine Williams, 21, was killed while Ah Shene’s younger brother Mercian, 28 and his son Shane, 23, were wounded during the daylight attack.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that a 36-year-old man, believed to be linked to the Bethelsdorp Spotbouer gang, had been arrested after trying to flee from police.

“Two off-duty members from Flying Squad Unit received a tip-off about a wanted suspect who was hiding at a house in old Stanford Road in Helenvale.

"Backup was called and Gelvandale Crime Prevention Unit came to assist. Several police members surrounded the house at about 5pm on Monday but the suspect caught wind of the pending raid.

"In an attempt to flee the suspect scaled several walls of surroundings properties,” Naidu said.

"During the pursuit, the suspect was arrested."

Naidu said the suspect also had a warrant for his arrest linked to a case of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition dating back to 2017.

Police have declined to name the suspect until he is formally charged in court.

At the time of the incident, Ah Shene’s cousin, lawyer Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoorn, said the shooting took place after a gangster had been robbing and terrorising residents living in the flats.

The trio found the suspected robber which led to a confrontation, resulting in Williams being shot dead and the other two wounded.

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.