Hotshot advocate to play role in seal abuse case

An advocate with years of experience in environmental matters has thrown her hat in the ring to ensure the successful prosecution of two men who filmed themselves stabbing and beating a seal pup.

Former specialist environmental prosecutor Yvette Isaacs said she would have a watching-brief role in the case to ensure the prosecution of the men.

Yesterday, officials at the Laaiplek police station, where the case is being investigated, said they had been inundated with phone calls regarding the attack.

Laaiplek is a small coastal town near Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, which borders Velddrif – where one of the suspects is believed to live.

The investigation was triggered after the SPCA laid charges against the two men allegedly involved in the horrific abuse of the Cape fur seal pup.

Isaacs said: “A watching brief means I will be liaising with detectives, prosecutors and other role-players to ensure everything is done according to the book.

“I would ultimately assist where needed and give input as the case unfolds.

“We hope that this matter will be treated in the serious light it is viewed. We are anticipating that more charges will be added and when that happens, all of us will sit down and establish the best way forward for a speedy and successful prosecution.”

Asked why she had offered to assist the SPCA in pursuing the criminal charges, Isaacs said crimes against animals were just as serious as other crimes.

“We need people to realise that if they do such awful things there are consequence,” she said.

Isaacs was an environmental affairs senior legal adviser before being earmarked to assist the Western Cape director of public prosecutions in setting up an environmental prosecution unit.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed a case had been opened.

“They are not yet arrested and the investigation is ongoing. We are busy getting more affidavits but significant progress has been made already,” he said.

The video emerged on Monday and a criminal case was opened on Tuesday.