SPCA lays charges following shocking seal abuse video

The SPCA has laid charges against two men allegedly involved in the horrific abuse of a Cape Fur seal pup caught on camera.

SPCA chairwoman Colette Mang said on Monday afternoon they had been able to identify the suspects with the help of “concerned citizens”.

The man who allegedly attacked the seal has been identified as Marius Tredoux while the man filming the disturbing two-minute clip has been identified as Reynard van der Heever.

“We, as were many of the public who saw the video on social media, were sickened at this blatant display of cruelty. On further investigation and with the help of concerned citizens we were able to identify the perpetrator,” Mang said.

“As a result we have been able to gather enough evidence to lay charges in terms of the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962 against Marius Tredoux who is [allegedly] the man seen on the video abusing the seal.

“Charges have also been laid against Rynard van der Heever who [allegedly] filmed the appalling scene.”

The footage, which caused outrage on social media, shows the seal trapped in a compartment on the boat's deck.

As it tries to escape it is stabbed and beaten.

The fishermen then grab the pup by the neck and throw it against the boat’s deck.

Before the video ends, the man holds the seal over the ledge of the boat before swinging it over his head and then smashing it back onto the deck of the boat.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content which may upset some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised