WATCH │Seal pup stabbed, beaten by fishermen

Shocking cellphone footage of a seal pup being beaten, stabbed and tossed around by two fisherman has emerged.

The incident, described as barbaric by investigators, has triggered a probe by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, the SPCA and police.

It is believed the attack took place in the Saldanha Bay area.

The graphic footage emerged online on Monday following several tip-offs to the SPCA - who immediately launched a probe.

The footage shows two men on a boat, called the Sea Hawk, continuously beat and stab a Cape Fur seal pup while taking the cellphone video.

In the video, the seal is trapped in a compartment on the boat's deck and tries to escape while being stabbed and beaten.

During the disturbing two-minute clip, the seal frantically tries to climb out as it is being slashed with a knife.

The fishermen then grab the pup by the neck and throw it against the deck of the boat.

At one stage, the man taking the video tells his accomplice to give the seal beer before pouring it over the pup.

He grabs the pup's hind flippers, lifts it off the ground and then tries to pour beer into the pup's mouth while it tries to wiggle free.

Before the video ends, the man holds the seal over the ledge of the boat before swinging it over his head and then smashing it back onto the deck of the boat.