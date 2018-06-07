School staff chase down armed beachfront robbers
Nearby builders join in on heroic team effort
Two robbers were chased down and wrestled to the ground after robbing a Summerstrand domestic worker.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.