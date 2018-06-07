Gin and tonic with a dash of buchu

Want to spruce up your gin and tonic recipe with something a bit more interesting than just the normal slice of lemon or sprig of mint?

Consider enhancing the flavours by adding a local, unconventional flavour to take it up a notch – buchu.

With World Gin Day on Saturday June 9, gin lovers are encouraged to explore local flavours like buchu and other unique fynbos ingredients.

Buchulife shares an easy, step-by-step buchu-infused G&T recipe:

Ingredients

1. 60ml Wilderer fynbos gin (or any other fynbos infused gin)

2. 150ml tonic water

3. 150ml Buchulife sparkling herbal water (lime variant)

4. 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

5. A slice or two of fresh lime for garnish

6. A sprig of fresh buchu (optional)

Method



1. Place a glass in the freezer for approximately 10 mins to chill

2. Place a few ice cubes in the chilled glass

3. Add the gin

4. Add tonic water

5. Add the sparkling water (lime)

6. Add lime juice

7. Add slices of lime and sprigs of buchu for garnish

8. Serve immediately and enjoy

The active ingredient in all product ranges produced by Cape Kingdom Nutraceuticals, is buchu, an indigenous South African herb with potent natural anti-inflammatory properties. Buchu is recognised as a valuable medicinal plant, and its use and benefits have been documented for more than 300 years.