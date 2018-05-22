Police call for checks on CCTV following murder

The elderly Port Elizabeth woman found dead inside her Summerstrand home about two weeks ago was strangled.

Police are now appealing to residents and businesses, mainly in Summerstrand and Uitenhage, to check their CCTV cameras for possible footage of the robbers driving around in Ann Ferreira’s vehicle.

Ferreira, 83, was found dead in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home after police found her green Opel Corsa damaged and abandoned – with the registration plates and licence disc missing – in bushes near Despatch.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ferreira was strangled sometime between Thursday, May 10, and Sunday, May 13, when her body was found.

“There are people who tried to contact her on Thursday and failed to get hold of her,” Janse van Rensburg said.