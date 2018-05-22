News

Police call for checks on CCTV following murder

Elderly Port Elizabeth woman found dead was strangled

By Gareth Wilson - 22 May 2018
Brigadier Leonie Bentley, left, and other police at the scene with Ann Ferreira's dog, Tory
Brigadier Leonie Bentley, left, and other police at the scene with Ann Ferreira's dog, Tory
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

The elderly Port Elizabeth woman found dead inside her Summerstrand home about two weeks ago was strangled.

Police are now appealing to residents and businesses, mainly in Summerstrand and Uitenhage, to check their CCTV cameras for possible footage of the robbers driving around in Ann Ferreira’s vehicle.

Ferreira, 83, was found dead in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home after police found her green Opel Corsa damaged and abandoned – with the registration plates and licence disc missing – in bushes near Despatch.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ferreira was strangled sometime between Thursday, May 10, and Sunday, May 13, when her body was found.

“There are people who tried to contact her on Thursday and failed to get hold of her,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Car theft leads to discovery of slain woman

When police found the body of murdered Summerstrand resident Ann Ferreira, 83, in the kitchen of her home yesterday, her loyal dog Tory kept them at ...
News
8 days ago

“The daily drop-off newspaper was also uncollected from Thursday.”

The only items missing from the house were a DVD player and a television set.

“We suspect that the culprits drove around in [Ferreira’s] car for a lengthy period.

“We suspect that they drove around Summerstrand as well as Uitenhage before abandoning the car in the bushes.

“We are appealing to anyone who has CCTV cameras to check their footage between May 10 and May 13 to see if this car is spotted.

“We are also asking petrol stations to check their cameras.”

Police are investigating a case of robbery and murder.

Latest Videos

'The result is inescapable': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is found guilty ...
Henri struggles to stay awake as judgement read

Most Read

X