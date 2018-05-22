Police call for checks on CCTV following murder
Elderly Port Elizabeth woman found dead was strangled
The elderly Port Elizabeth woman found dead inside her Summerstrand home about two weeks ago was strangled.
Police are now appealing to residents and businesses, mainly in Summerstrand and Uitenhage, to check their CCTV cameras for possible footage of the robbers driving around in Ann Ferreira’s vehicle.
Ferreira, 83, was found dead in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home after police found her green Opel Corsa damaged and abandoned – with the registration plates and licence disc missing – in bushes near Despatch.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Ferreira was strangled sometime between Thursday, May 10, and Sunday, May 13, when her body was found.
“There are people who tried to contact her on Thursday and failed to get hold of her,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The daily drop-off newspaper was also uncollected from Thursday.”
The only items missing from the house were a DVD player and a television set.
“We suspect that the culprits drove around in [Ferreira’s] car for a lengthy period.
“We suspect that they drove around Summerstrand as well as Uitenhage before abandoning the car in the bushes.
“We are appealing to anyone who has CCTV cameras to check their footage between May 10 and May 13 to see if this car is spotted.
“We are also asking petrol stations to check their cameras.”
Police are investigating a case of robbery and murder.