‘Baywatch’ unit to patrol beachfront

A new metro police unit dedicated solely to the beachfront and nearby areas frequented by tourists is expected to be launched by July.

The plan is part of efforts by law enforcement and the municipality to boost security on the beachfront strip and protect tourism.

The new unit was discussed at a Beachfront Business and Community Safety Forum meeting held at the Tramways building in Central yesterday.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of crimes committed on the beachfront in recent months.

The meeting was attended by beachfront business owners, security companies, police, metro police and residents.

The forum represents businesses including guesthouses, hotels and restaurants around the beachfront area.

At the meeting, Bay Metro Police superintendent Wade Warner said by July 18 new metro police recruits would be placed on the beachfront.

“These are youngsters who are going to finish their training in the next few weeks and would be sent to patrol this section only,” Warner said.

“The team will operate out of offices at the Ward 2 office at Kings Beach.”

Asked about their main functions, Warner said foot and bike patrols along the beachfront would be the mandate.

“We agree we need to protect the beachfront and the tourism it generates. This is why we have committed to this project.

“I am happy about it and we are very excited.

“They will also be mandated to assist with traffic offences along the beachfront and assist with other functions.”

Metro Police chief Yolanda Faro said they would also focus on patrolling areas close to the beachfront frequented by visitors.

“The 18 members will be deployed from the Summerstrand deployment office to various areas including Summerstrand, the Central Business District and Central.”

Faro said the deployment of members was mainly based on crime patterns and crime trends.

Last month, a car guard was stabbed to death at the Shark Rock Pier on Hobie Beach.

According to witnesses, the man was sleeping when another car guard approached him and stabbed him at about 6.30am.

Last week, a mother was hijacked outside Summerwood Primary School – near the beachfront – while dropping her child at the school.

In March, Jayde Frost was stabbed in an attempted mugging, while in January, an elderly British couple were mugged about 500m from where the murder took place.

Forum chairman and guesthouse owner Clifford Hanks said the organisation was in discussions with provincial police to get the area divided into a separate policing sector, which would ultimately mean additional manpower and resources.

“We are in discussions about this and the police management have agreed that it is a great idea.

“As a city we need to protect beachfront goers and tourists who contribute massively to the Bay’s financial sector,” he said.

Last month Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana revealed, in a written reply to questions by the DA’s Bobby Stevenson, that her office supported a Beachfront Police Sector, which would ultimately see a team of police officials dedicated solely to the beachfront.