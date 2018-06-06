Guest narrowly escapes attack at Walmer lodge

A Durban woman was attacked inside the Ibhayi Town Lodge in Main Road, Walmer in what appears to be an early morning robbery.

The incident took place shortly after 1am while the 25-year-old woman was asleep in her room.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the woman woke up as the robbers attempted to open the bedroom door to her suite.

“She managed to hold the door closed after hearing people try to force the door open.

"While trying to keep the door closed, she sustained a minor injury to her arm,” he said.

“The men then managed to climb into the room through an open window. As they entered, she opened the door and ran out screaming for help.”

Rheeder said the door was damaged when the two suspects tried to force it open.

“After she ran out screaming for help, the suspects grabbed a laptop which was lying inside the bedroom and fled.”