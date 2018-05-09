Panga-wielding intruders injure Kamma Creek woman

A Port Elizabeth woman was injured when three panga-wielding attackers broke into her Fallon Street home in Kamma Creek yesterday.

The suspects entered the house shortly after 2am by forcing open a window and unlocking a door.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said once inside the house the men confronted the woman, leading to a scuffle.

“She sustained wounds to her arm during the attack,” he said.

“When she screamed, a 33-year-old man who lives in the house came to her aid. The men then fled with two cellphones and a wallet.”

Meanwhile, at 5.30am yesterday, two men broke into a house in Jerusalem Street, Walmer.