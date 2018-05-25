Circular Supply Store robbed

The Circular Supply Store in Circular Drive, Lorraine, was robbed by three gunmen on Friday.

The robbery happened shortly before 1pm when a man, posing as a customer, entered the shop asking for food.

Police spokesman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that the teller explained that they only had pies available.

“As the teller approached the pie warmer, the suspect grabbed him. The suspect hauled out a firearm and two other men ran inside,” she said.'

“The three stole various small items from the shop as well as money from the till and fled the scene.”

No one was injured and a case of armed robbery is under investigation.