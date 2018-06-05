Three men pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to over 50 criminal charges relating to the poaching and harvesting of the horns of some 13 rhino over five years in the Eastern Cape.

Jabulani Ndlovu‚ 40‚ Forget Ndlovu‚ 37‚ and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu‚ 38‚ are facing dozens of charges of theft‚ the hunting or killing of endangered rhinos without a permit‚ unlawful possession of the tranquiliser opioid agents M99 (also known as Etorfine) and Thiafentanil‚ and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the indictment‚ the three men were caught red-handed in a chalet at Grahamstown’s Makana Resort in June 2016 with a 10.27kg freshly harvested rhino horn valued at R1-million‚ a bloody saw‚ a dart gun and M99 as well as cellphones and SIM cards.

The police raid on the resort happened shortly after a valuable white rhino bull was poached at nearby Bucklands Private Game Reserve.