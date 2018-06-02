News

Calf braves machete to defend mother

No end to butchering of rhinos

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2018
The four-week-old baby rhino
Image: Supplied

A four-week-old baby rhino tried his best to save his mother‚ taking blows from a machete as he valiantly fronted up against marauding poachers.

Despite his best efforts‚ Arthur’s mother was killed – and the calf was left physically‚ emotionally and psychologically traumatised after the ordeal. He was hacked with a machete.

“Baby rhinos commonly die from emotional trauma rather than wounds‚ especially when they are separated from their mothers‚” said Michelle Potgieter, who started the initiative to help Arthur.

“Arthur required tender loving care‚ a gentle touch and an expert wound specialist to nurse him to health in a safe‚ secret and private rehabilitation environment.”

A volunteer at a rhino sanctuary‚ Liz Wilson-Chandler‚ a specialist wound care nurse and team member of Gift of the Givers, intervened with her amazing wound care skills to assist.

Potgieter said Arthur had been recovering well since the incident‚ which took place on May 20 at the Kruger National Park.

“He is jumping and playing around, so it shows he is getting better, ” she said.

She thanked a host of generous sponsors.

Potgieter said the perpetrators had since been apprehended.

Those wanting to support the projector requiring assistance for traumatised rhinos can contact Potgieter on 076 785 3437. 

