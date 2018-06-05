Sport

Ice hockey interprovincial coming to Baywest Mall

EP women to team up with KwaZulu-Natal players

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 June 2018

The Eastern Province Ice Hockey Association announced yesterday it would host the South African Women’s interprovincial tournament for the very first time at Baywest Mall in August.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Off-duty cop involved in Durban shooting
Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls

Most Read

X