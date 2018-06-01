Seven rhino poached in Eastern Cape this year

Another rhino poached outside Port Alfred

Three rhino poached in the Eastern Cape since last week

TWO more rhinos have been poached on a luxury private reserve on the outskirts of Port Alfred. This marks the second poaching incident in which three rhinos have been killed in less than two weeks. The latest poaching brings the rhino death tally in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the year to seven.

