How to take care of independent senior citizens remotely

Designed and developed by professionals from the medical, paramedical, and social sectors, Vox ICE consists of:

A wearable geolocation device , which a senior can easily carry with them whenever they leave home. The pendant doubles as a panic button and features an accelerometer that detects rapid movements based on complex algorithms to detect when a person falls outside the home.

Motion sensors installed at strategic places inside the house. The older person’s privacy is not compromised at all through these sensors (i.e., no video is captured). The sensors are programmed merely to detect abnormal movement, temperatures, and behaviour.

Door sensors to be placed at frequently used doors such as the front and back entrances to ensure the safety of the older person living alone.

So how does Vox ICE work?

Vox ICE runs movement data captured by the sensors through a deep learning engine that builds trends and events around the older person living on their own. Once an event outside the norm takes place – for example a fall or not locking the back door after a certain amount of time – an alert is sent to a predefined list of emergency contacts. This can be the next of kin, a neighbour, a caregiver, a control centre (in the case of a frail care facility), or even an emergency response.

While technology will never be a replacement for personal caregiving, Vox ICE provides caregivers access to the daily lives of their loved ones, allowing them to react timeously should an unfortunate incident occur.

Plug-and-play solution

As Vox ICE is a life-saving solution, it has built-in battery power. Not only does this mean it mitigates the risk of power failures, but no existing internet connectivity is required on site. It's a self-contained product to deliver a complete plug-and-play experience at an affordable price.

Vox ICE provides telecare solutions to South Africans regardless of their physical location. Vox is about saving lives and delivering innovation that solves a significant human challenge through technology.

The Vox ICE technology enhances the safety and monitoring of older persons by supporting their independent living arrangements.

Sensors are shipped to the location for self-install or arrangements can be made with the Vox Service Centre for a qualified technician to do the installation. A solution for an average-sized department costs about R389 a month with no upfront fees on the self-install option.

For more information on Vox I.C.E call 087 805 0016, e-mail ice@voxtelecom.co.za or visit vox.co.za.

This article was paid for by Vox Telecommunications.