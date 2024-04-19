Leisure

It’s all about retreat, reconnect and regenerate at In Toto

Premium
By Elaine King - 19 April 2024

It’s seldom that an accommodation establishment achieves a perfect blend of sophistication and genuinely warm, down-to-earth hospitality.

I walked into In Toto Retreat in Sedgefield, The Island, and immediately felt welcome...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read