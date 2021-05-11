Artist’s death leaves family in a ‘whirlwind’
Devastated relatives halt sale of artwork of talented 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Free State
The family and friends of Litemba Mpambani, a Gqeberha artist killed in a hit-and-run at the entrance of the University of the Free State (UFS) late in April, say they are still desperately trying to find the driver of the black sedan.
In the meantime, they have halted the scheduled sale of the 23-year-old’s artwork, which included sculptures and paintings...
