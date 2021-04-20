Trust Vox for all your home security needs
With advanced parental control you can ring-fence your child's physical location using their devices that show real-time alerts if they move out of that zone
Being vigilant is a way of life in SA — while protecting our home’s physical assets, we often forget to consider the threats in the virtual world.
Integrated ICT and infrastructure provider Vox offers comprehensive safety cover for your connected home — from protecting your children from harmful content online, keeping hackers at bay to upping your security with home surveillance.
Let Vox be your Guardian Eye
Vox’s Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera offers an affordable, easy-to-install remote security surveillance solution that captures video in high definition, includes a built-in alarm, and integrates with popular digital assistants.
The Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera can be easily installed for indoor or outdoor use to monitor your family. The camera sends homeowners notifications, a snapshot, and/or can sound an alarm if any motion is detected.
Recorded footage can be saved to an on-board Micro SD card (up to 128GB), the manufacturer’s subscription-based encrypted cloud storage, and/or a local network video recorder.
While there is no single silver bullet to address security at home, the Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera offers an affordable home surveillance solution.
Up your cybersecurity at home
Threats to your home security and assets are not just physical but are also in cyberspace.
Vox provides an integrated solution with Kaspersky Total Security, a cost-effective solution that blocks viruses, secures your passwords and helps manage internet access with added features to protect children.
“Kaspersky Total Security provides a premium level of protection to maintain the privacy of families online, as well as corporate networks and data. There are several cost-effective monthly packages on offer, including ones designed to protect multiple users or devices, regardless of whether they are using a Windows PC, a Mac or a mobile device,” says Richard Frost, head of cybersecurity products at Vox.
The packages start from R37 a month for one user and up to R64 a month for five users. Kaspersky Total Security offers a password manager to keep track of logins and synchronise them across devices, as well as file protection to back up valuable data locally and online.
“Kaspersky Total Security is simple to set up and use and goes about its tasks while having a minimal impact on your device's performance. Its features include an award-winning antivirus to block viruses, malware, ransomware, and privacy protection to stop phishing attacks or webcam hijacks, a smart VPN, which is automatically activated when you connect to unsafe/public Wi-Fi, and an encrypted web browser to protect your transactions,” says Frost.
Keep your children safe online
With many families working and studying from home, it has become critical to protect your connected home from cybercriminals. It’s also important to protect children from harmful content — which is more pervasive on popular online platforms.
Kaspersky Total Security offers advanced parental controls that help block certain content across children's devices and even includes a GPS tracker.
Advanced parental control features ensure parents can block access with content filters, limit the use of devices, monitor their children’s social media activity, and even ring-fence their physical location using their devices that show real-time alerts if they move out of that zone. For example, a parent can easily ring-fence their child at school from 8am to 2pm and receive an alert if they leave the school property without their knowledge.
You can also monitor the online activities of all the users on the home network. Whether you’re doing online shopping or banking, a total security solution can proactively check whether a user is connecting to a legitimate site before submitting their credit card details.
For more information on Vox security products and services call +27 (0) 87-805-0016.
This article was paid for by Vox Telecommunications.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.