Trust Vox for all your home security needs

Being vigilant is a way of life in SA — while protecting our home’s physical assets, we often forget to consider the threats in the virtual world.

Integrated ICT and infrastructure provider Vox offers comprehensive safety cover for your connected home — from protecting your children from harmful content online, keeping hackers at bay to upping your security with home surveillance.

Let Vox be your Guardian Eye

Vox’s Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera offers an affordable, easy-to-install remote security surveillance solution that captures video in high definition, includes a built-in alarm, and integrates with popular digital assistants.

The Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera can be easily installed for indoor or outdoor use to monitor your family. The camera sends homeowners notifications, a snapshot, and/or can sound an alarm if any motion is detected.

Recorded footage can be saved to an on-board Micro SD card (up to 128GB), the manufacturer’s subscription-based encrypted cloud storage, and/or a local network video recorder.

While there is no single silver bullet to address security at home, the Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi. Camera offers an affordable home surveillance solution.

