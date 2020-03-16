AgriLIVE

AgriLIVE - 16 March 2020

16 March 2020

All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa

NEWS

AgriLIVE

AgriEC hails court ruling on rural roads

That’s the essence of a judgment made this week in the Grahamstown high court which ordered the Eastern Cape transport ...

By Guy Rogers
AgriLIVE

EC high court orders Bhisho to fix rural roads

The high court in Makhanda has issued a judgment ordering the Eastern Cape transport department to fix the province's ...

By Guy Rogers
AgriLIVE

Appeal for help to monitor endangered birds of ...

Farmers in the Eastern Cape Karoo have been urged to keep an eye out for iconic birds of prey as three new projects ...

By Louzel Lombard-Steyn
AgriLIVE

Live export opportunity for emerging black farmers

Emerging black farmers will now be able to commercialise their business and gain access to at least R90m through SA’s ...

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi
AgriLIVE

R60m set aside to help drought-hit Eastern Cape ...

A total of R60m has been re-prioritised to drill boreholes, maintain dams and distribute livestock feed to farmers to ...

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley
AgriLIVE

Agriculture department writes off loans worth R28m

Loans worth a combined R28m have been written off by the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian ...

By Herald Reporter
AgriLIVE

Agri EC hits out at AfriForum for ‘meddling’ in sheep case

Agri Eastern Cape has hit out at AfriForum for coming out “guns blazing” to help the National Council of SPCAs seek an ...

By Michael Kimberley
AgriLIVE

NSPCA bid to stop export of 70,000 live sheep struck off court roll

The National Council of SPCA’s high court bid to ban exports of live animals by ship failed in the high court in ...

By Adrienne Carlisle
AgriLIVE

Ford grant to assist Eastern Cape farmers

Local farmers in areas that have been hit hard by the    crippling drought in the Eastern Cape will now be able to ...

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi
Read more

OPINION

AgriLIVE

Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South ...

There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
AgriLIVE

South Africa’s farm economy to recover in 2020

South Africa’s farming economy was not in good shape in 2019. This is clear from the agricultural GDP data released ...

Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist
Read more

CROSSWORDS

Lifestyle

Today's cryptic crossword

It's time to put your brain to work

Lifestyle

Today's quick crossword

How fast can you get it done?


Click here for all the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
X