AgriLIVE - 16 March 2020
All the latest regarding agriculture in South Africa
NEWS
AgriEC hails court ruling on rural roads
That’s the essence of a judgment made this week in the Grahamstown high court which ordered the Eastern Cape transport ...
EC high court orders Bhisho to fix rural roads
The high court in Makhanda has issued a judgment ordering the Eastern Cape transport department to fix the province's ...
Appeal for help to monitor endangered birds of ...
Farmers in the Eastern Cape Karoo have been urged to keep an eye out for iconic birds of prey as three new projects ...
Live export opportunity for emerging black farmers
Emerging black farmers will now be able to commercialise their business and gain access to at least R90m through SA’s ...
R60m set aside to help drought-hit Eastern Cape ...
A total of R60m has been re-prioritised to drill boreholes, maintain dams and distribute livestock feed to farmers to ...
Agriculture department writes off loans worth R28m
Loans worth a combined R28m have been written off by the Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian ...
Agri EC hits out at AfriForum for ‘meddling’ in sheep case
Agri Eastern Cape has hit out at AfriForum for coming out “guns blazing” to help the National Council of SPCAs seek an ...
NSPCA bid to stop export of 70,000 live sheep struck off court roll
The National Council of SPCA’s high court bid to ban exports of live animals by ship failed in the high court in ...
Ford grant to assist Eastern Cape farmers
Local farmers in areas that have been hit hard by the crippling drought in the Eastern Cape will now be able to ...
OPINION
Is the coronavirus outbreak a risk for South ...
There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across ...
South Africa’s farm economy to recover in 2020
South Africa’s farming economy was not in good shape in 2019. This is clear from the agricultural GDP data released ...