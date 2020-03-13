AgriEC hails court ruling on rural roads

They are the lifeblood of the province used to ferry produce to markets, rural communities to clinics and kids to school — but their value has been wasting away. Now the court has ordered that they must be rescued.

That’s the essence of a judgment made this week in the Grahamstown high court which ordered the Eastern Cape transport department to fix the province’s neglected and disintegrating network of rural public gravel roads.

The order follows nearly four years of litigation by Agri Eastern Cape to force the department, through its most senior officials, to do its duty.

In the Zuney Valley south of the R72 between Nanaga and Alexandria, beef farmer Henk Klopper said he had been forced to spend R200,000 repairing a nearly impassable 2km stretch of gravel public road and installing a bridge after debilitating losses.

“We were exporting cattle to Mauritius but the trucks could not get through so there were huge economic consequences. The damage to vehicles was unbelievable. Our kids could not get to school except with a 4X4.”

In the same area, Cliffie Biggs said he and his neighbouring dairy farmers were heavily reliant on the DR1955 road and its arterials.

“Each year we truck out about 28-million litres of milk and, because our product has no shelf life, it has to be fetched every day.

“We also need to bring in lucerne, orange pulp, fertilisers and maize supplements for our cattle.

“Besides this activity there are also silage contractors who use the roads, hardware delivery guys and veterinary product representatives.

“So there is a lot of traffic and it’s all essential to us managing our farms properly and keeping this economy going.”

Biggs, who represents the Zuney farmers on the Sundays River Valley municipality road maintenance committee, said a budget of R8.8m a year had been allocated to maintain 800km of public gravel road across the whole municipality.

This was sufficient to get to only the most basic maintenance and farmers had to do the rest, paying according to how far along a particular road they were situated and how often they used it.

He pointed out where farmers had cut back verges to avoid pooling water and blind spots and other places where potholes had been filled and surfaces graded and re-gravelled.

At one point, because of insufficient gravelling a slight incline had become highly dangerous in wet weather, the reduced traction turning it into a skating rink which caused 40-ton trucks to jackknife.

Biggs said the last year had been the worst for him in more than 30 years of farming because of the worsening financial situation, and the roads challenge did not make it easier.

In her judgment on Tuesday, high court judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe said MEC Weziwe Tikana and her director-general, together with the Makana municipality as the three respondents in the matter, had a month to report back on exactly which roads it was going to fix first, and by when.

Considering the efforts since 2016 by Agri Eastern Cape to get the department to fix the roads, Beshe said the organisation had every reason to seek the intervention of the court, in her view.

“The respondents have displayed a clear unpreparedness to give effect to the terms of the agreement they concluded with the applicants.”

Focusing on a May 12 2016 ruling on the same matter by judge John Smith, Beshe said it hinged on an understanding that the MEC and her co-respondents would file reports on envisaged steps to be taken to repair roads.

The matter then came before judge Judith Roberson, who amplified the ruling with a detailed order.

The MEC chose instead to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Shortly before it was heard, however, after a proposal from the respondents, the matter was settled out of court by means of an agreement, which was signed on May 16 2018, Beshe said.

“What followed are attempts by those representing [Agri EC] to get respondents to sign the agreement, which came to nought.”