South Africa’s farm economy to recover in 2020

South Africa’s farming economy was not in good shape in 2019.

This is clear from the agricultural GDP data released this morning by Statistics South Africa.

The data show a 6.9% year-on-year contraction for 2019, which is a second consecutive year of contraction in South Africa’s farm economy.

While worse than our initial expectations of a 4.0% y/y contraction, this is unsurprising.

The output of various crops and horticulture produce declined notably in 2019 because of the drought, while the livestock was negatively affected by the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

This year, however, could be different.

The improved weather conditions have led to an increase in summer crops area plantings and prospects of higher yields.

The data recently released by the Crop Estimates Committee showed that South Africa’s 2019/20 summer crops production could increase by 26% y/y to 16.8 million tonnes, which could be the second-largest summer crops harvest on record after the 2016/17 crop.

What’s more, the South African wine grapes production is also set to increase in 2020.