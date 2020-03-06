Appeal for help to monitor endangered birds of prey in Karoo

PREMIUM

Farmers in the Eastern Cape Karoo have been urged to keep an eye out for iconic birds of prey as three new projects have been launched for species of special concern in the region.



Help to identify martial eagles, secretary birds and vultures us needed by conservation heavyweights like the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), SA Birdlife and SA National Parks (SANParks)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.