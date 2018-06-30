Brutal end for Bella at Bay game park

In a poignant moment that captured the hearts of thousands of readers last week, a toddler tenderly kissed Bella, a sedated rhino, shortly after she had been dehorned for her own protection at a Port Elizabeth game park.

That picture was violently shattered yesterday when Bella was discovered dead and brutally mutilated, the remaining stump of horn having been hacked out.

The outrage happened exactly a week after the white rhino cow and two other white rhinos were dehorned at the Kragga Kamma Game Park.

Bella, believed to have been shot with a high-calibre hunting rifle, is the ninth rhino to be killed by poachers for their lucrative horns in the Eastern Cape this year.

Rhino owners traditionally dehorn the animals to deter poachers.

Scores of visitors were turned away from the park’s closed gates yesterday as police investigators went to work at the scene of the shooting – an open area far from any of the park’s boundary fences.

Experts have since warned poachers are targeting private reserves as the national and provincial parks have beefed up their anti-poaching efforts.

According to police, poachers shot the 20-year-old white rhino and only the remains of one horn were removed.