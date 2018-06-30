Bay building decay nightmare

Years of inaction have hampered plans to rejuvenate the inner city and rid the area of derelict buildings

Plans to rejuvenate the inner city and rid the area of derelict buildings – a haven for criminals – are under way, but years of inaction have hampered the process. After a two-month investigation into problem buildings, Weekend Post can reveal that the Eastern Cape Provincial Heritage Resources Authority (ECPHRA) is a major stumbling block, with heritage-building alteration applications allegedly delayed for over a decade.

