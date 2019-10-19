What Treasury's latest salvo means for you
Failure to punish looters has landed the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in such trouble that it may soon no longer receive a cent from the National Treasury for basic infrastructure.
The Treasury threw down the gauntlet this week, giving the municipality two weeks to repay about R3bn it had received for the IPTS — a portion of which was squandered by a politically connected syndicate...
