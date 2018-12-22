Your Weekend

‘Ghost house’ haunts suburb

Junk-collecting homeowner has yet another ramshackle property in same plush neighbourhood

By Tremaine van Aardt - 22 December 2018

A Summerstrand homeowner who has infuriated his neighbours with his shabby house, has caused equal angst elsewhere in the plush suburb with a second property that is just as decrepit and junk-filled as the first.

