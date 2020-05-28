It's not the time to start muzzling scientists

Something really crazy just happened in our young democracy. A world-famous South African scientist took to the media and questioned the extended lockdown decision of the government. The problem is the woman serves on one of the committees that reports to the minister of health on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister of health responded with a tough but measured criticism of the scientist’s position.

At this point, an outraged government official, the acting director-general for health, wrote an inflammatory letter to the woman’s bosses at the Medical Research Council (MRC), where she serves as the president of this esteemed organisation. That letter made serious allegations against the woman and called for an investigation into her conduct, while reminding the MRC that it was “an entity” of government. In other words, we own you.

Then something as bizarre happened. The board of the MRC fired off a grovelling letter to the most senior bureaucrat in the department of health, apologising for the embarrassment caused, silencing researchers from speaking to the media and promising to do what was urged —investigate the scientist who dared to differ with authority.

All hell broke loose. Social media went into overdrive lambasting this high-handed decision. Prominent public figures in the science community called the behaviour of the authorities “a witch-hunt” and a science academy charged the health department head with an “abuse of power”. Then, in the fastest turnaround in modern politics, the MRC board changed its mind and made the instant finding that the scientist had done nothing wrong.

No doubt, the huge public protest against an authoritarian decision and, I suspect, an intervention by senior politicians, beat the embarrassingly obsequious medical council into a hasty retreat. How could they not after the president of the republic had just declared, in a national address, that “we appreciate the diverse and sometimes challenging views of the scientists and health professionals in our country, which stimulate public debate and enrich our response”?