Group of leading scientists come out in support of Glenda Gray who dared to criticise lockdown regulations
A group of 48 leading scientists have come out in support of Professor Glenda Gray after a senior health official called for her to be investigated for daring to criticise the government's lockdown strategy.
Dr Anban Pillay, the acting director-general of the health department, requested that Gray's conduct be investigated, saying she had “made a number of false allegations against the government”, according to GroundUp.
On Saturday, the group of scientists, who include Wits vice-chancellor prof Adam Habib, prof Jantjie Taljaard of the University of Stellenbosch, prof Sean Wasserman of Groote Schuur hospital and prof Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, signed a statement of support for Gray and “the principle of academic freedom of speech”.
“As scientists, academics and policy experts, we are committed to being part of the complex policy response and debate on dealing with the epidemic of Sars-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19) in SA.
“We recognise that it is impossible to have perfected the response to the epidemic, but course correction should be rapid and not defensive. With that in mind, we condemn the specific threat made against prof Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public, which is totally out of step with the public pronouncements made by the President, welcoming criticism.
“We uphold the right to academic freedom of speech, and call on the South African government to engage openly with alternate views, and for all of us to urgently work towards constructive solutions regarding policy, in the interests of the country.”
This after Gray, who is the president of the SA Medical Research Council, took a public stand last Saturday against the government’s lockdown strategy, saying it should be ended and replaced with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.
Gray is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), a group of scientists tasked with advising the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an interview with News24, Gray said the MAC had not been consulted on any of the lockdown regulations and added that malnutrition cases were being seen at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital due to the strict lockdown regulations.
Sunday Times revealed the following day that she was not the only MAC member who had doubts about the regulations.
On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize released a statement criticising Gray for her comments to the media. The acting director-general then asked that her conduct be investigated.
