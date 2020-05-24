News

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

By Paige Muller, Graeme Hosken and Alex Patrick - 24 May 2020
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.
Image: GroundUp/South African Medical Research Council

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown we look at the toll lockdown is having on the South African economy and consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

'Boots on the ground' is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

PODCAST | Level 4: Not as free as we had hoped

SA has been in lockdown for over 50 days and one thing is clear: people want their basic freedoms back.
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | WEEK 5: Survivor's guilt

Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, track, record and reflect on the events and people that make up SA’s biggest ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity

What happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us?
News
3 weeks ago

Latest Videos

Police Minister updates on the levels of compliance & adherence to the COVID-19 ...
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19

Most Read

X