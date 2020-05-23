Health boss wants investigation into scientist critical of SA's lockdown

Dr Anban Pillay, the acting director-general of the health department, has requested an investigation into the conduct of Prof Glenda Gray, the president of the Medical Research Council (MRC), claiming that she has “made a number of false allegations against government”.

GroundUp reported that these concerns were described in a letter dated May 21 written by Pillay, addressed to Prof Johnny Mahlangu, chairperson of the MRC.

The letter states that allegations Gray has recently made in the media “are damaging to government’s response to Covid-19”.

This comes after an interview with News24 in which Gray is quoted criticising the government’s lockdown approach as “unscientific”. Gray is quoted saying that it seems as if government is “sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.