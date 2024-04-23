SA Rugby must step in to end EP feud
SA Rugby needs to intervene urgently to end a feud between wrangling EP Rugby Union executive members which is threatening to tear the troubled union apart.
There were further signs of disharmony at Saturday’s delayed annual meeting when security had to intervene after a scuffle between deputy president Roger Serfontein and Young Collegians delegate Dan Ngcape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.