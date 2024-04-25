Paterson High a shining example for others to follow
Paterson High School has become a beacon of light in Gqeberha’s northern areas.
From retaining its The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title two years in a row to being represented at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition in Bali, Indonesia, the Schauderville school is an example to other schools — especially those in the city’s northern areas and townships...
