Paterson High a shining example for others to follow

25 April 2024
Paterson High School has become a beacon of light in Gqeberha’s northern areas.

From retaining its The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz title two years in a row to being represented at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition in Bali, Indonesia, the Schauderville school is an example to other schools — especially those in the city’s northern areas and townships...

