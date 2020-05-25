Devious plots to control and subjugate the populace?
Defenestration, the act of killing someone by throwing them out of a window, is in vogue in Russia these days.
On April 22 Alexander Shulepov, a doctor, posted a video online saying that he had been forced to continue working after testing positive for Covid-19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.