‘Unbearable grief’: Meghan breaks taboo and reveals miscarriage
The duchess reflects on her loss in a newspaper article, an unprecedented move for a member of the royal family
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.
The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son...
