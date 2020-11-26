No lockdown blues for Shamwari’s orphans

Two of Shamwari’s seven lodges have been open for nearly two months now and are drawing steadily increasing numbers of domestic guests, but throughout the lockdown the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre was as busy as ever.



Veterinary nurse Megan Sinclair said that even during the hard lockdown it had been business as usual at the centre, which continued accepting new arrivals and caring for sick and injured animals...

