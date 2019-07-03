Zimbabwe president says needs to import 800,000 tonnes of maize -media

Zimbabwe needs to import 800,000 tonnes of maize following a drought that reduced the harvest by more than half, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, adding that no one in the country would go hungry.

A United Nations agency has said up to 5 million Zimbabweans, a third of the population, would need food aid this year following the El Nino-induced drought.

"Overall, we need to import around 800,000 tonnes because our principle is that no one should die of hunger," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by state-owned The Herald newspaper.