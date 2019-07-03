Fastjet CEO Nico Bezuidenhout returns to Mango to lead turnaround

Mango Airlines has rehired Nico Bezuidenhout as chief executive to speed up its recovery plan, turning to an executive who led the business for nearly a decade and recently steered Africa’s Fastjet back from financial crisis.

South African Airways (SAA), the parent of low-cost carrier Mango, has not made a profit since 2011 and said last month it needed 4 billion rand ($282 million) from the government to survive the current financial year.

Bezuidenhout will take up the top job at Mango in October, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old South African previously held the post for nearly a decade until 2016, when he joined Fastjet following tensions between the then-CEO and No.2 shareholder, easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou.