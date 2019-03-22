World

Frustration mounts in Mozambique's Beira over food, water shortages after cyclone

By Reuters - 22 March 2019
Nine-year old Emilia Joao (C) holds a chick in Samora M. Machel secondary school turned evacuation centre, after being evacuated from the isolated district of Buzi following the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai, in Beira on Friday.
Nine-year old Emilia Joao (C) holds a chick in Samora M. Machel secondary school turned evacuation centre, after being evacuated from the isolated district of Buzi following the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai, in Beira on Friday.
Image: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

The situation in the port city of Beira in Mozambique was "boiling" as residents suffered shortages of food, water and other essentials one week after a devastating cyclone, the head of a South African rescue operation said on Friday.

Cyclone Idai battered Beira, a low-lying city of 500,000 residents, with strong winds and torrential rains last week, before moving inland to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi.

In Mozambique, 242 were killed in the storm and resulting floods, according to the official death toll, although this is expected to rise.

In Malawi, around 56 were killed while Zimbabwe has recorded 142 deaths.

Around 15,000 people were still missing in Mozambique, Land and Environment Minister Celso Correia said late on Thursday.

The government is expected to give a briefing on Friday morning to update the number of people missing and dead.

Briefing his team late on Thursday night, Connor Hartnady, rescue operations task force leader for Rescue South Africa, said Beira residents were becoming fed up with shortages.

"There have been three security incidents today, all food related," he told his team, without giving further details.

Cartnady also said a group of 60 people had been discovered trapped by flood water in an area north of Beira during a reconnaissance flight.

Rescue teams and the government were deciding how best to help them, he said, either by airlifting them to safety or dropping supplies.

The storm's torrential rains caused the Buzi and Pungwe rivers, whose mouths are in the Beira area, to burst their banks.

Roads into Beira were cut off by the storm, and most of the city remains without power.

The Red Cross has estimated 90 percent of the city was damaged or destroyed in the storm.

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Information said at least 30 students, two headmasters and a teacher from three schools were missing in the eastern region of the country.

In the capital Harare there were shortages of diesel, leading to long queues following reports earlier this week that a control room for the pipeline in Beira that transports fuel to Zimbabwe had been damaged. 

Mozambique death toll at 217 after cyclone - government minister

The death toll after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique has risen to 217 and around 15,000 people, many of them very ill, still need to be rescued, a ...
News
1 day ago

US team seeks to provide water, hygiene in cyclone-hit Mozambique

The United States said Thursday it had sent a team to cyclone-hit Mozambique to provide safe drinking water and other necessities after the region's ...
News
6 hours ago

SA Air Force helps rescue 167 people in flood-ravaged Mozambique

At least 167 people were saved and reunited with their families following a successful rescue operation by members of the SA Air Force and IPSS ...
News
1 day ago

Race to save marooned survivors

Rescue workers in Mozambique were racing against time to pluck people off trees and rooftops on Tuesday after a monster storm reaped a feared harvest ...
News
2 days ago

Thousands await rescue

International aid agencies raced on Wednesday to rescue survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three impoverished countries battered by ...
News
1 day ago

Over 160 dead in Zimbabwe, Mozambique as cyclone destroys city

Cyclone Idai tore into the centre of Mozambique on Thursday night before barreling on to neighbouring Zimbabwe, bringing flash floods and ferocious ...
News
3 days ago

At least 157 dead in Zimbabwe and Mozambique as cyclone leaves trail of destruction

Red Cross says storm has left the port city of Beira 90% destroyed as rescue operations continue in Zimbabwe
News
3 days ago

Cyclone Idai lays bare Zimbabwe's poor disaster management

Within a year, Zimbabwe has been struck by both man-made and natural disasters - and the government’s delayed response has forced the public to take ...
News
2 days ago

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits Delft to address Western Cape voters
GWA2B Placing the cap

Most Read

X