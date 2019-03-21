Mozambique death toll at 217 after cyclone - government minister

The death toll after a powerful cyclone in Mozambique has risen to 217 and around 15,000 people, many of them very ill, still need to be rescued, a government minister said on Thursday.

But with flood waters starting to recede, the priority is to deliver food and other supplies to people on the ground rather than take people out of affected areas, although that is also happening, said Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia.

"Our biggest fight is against the clock," Correia told a news conference, adding that authorities were using all means possible to save lives and were working 24 hours per day.

Some 3,000 people have so far been rescued, he added.