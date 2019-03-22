Roller-coaster of anguish for survivor of New Zealand shooting

Christchurch, New Zealand — For Ashir Rizvi, 29, the week since he survived a mass shooting in New Zealand has been a roller-coaster of emotions, with tears of grief for the dead and relief for those who survived.

Rizvi was with his friend at a mosque in the Linwood neighbourhood of the city of Christchurch just as Friday prayers began a week ago, when a lone gunman arrived, shooting bullets through the windows at worshippers inside.

"We just ran towards the corner, panicking, crying, and we were just waiting for him to come inside and shoot us," Rizvi said on Friday, while sitting in a botanical gardens near a makeshift memorial wall.

"There was no place to escape ... we were just crying because you can see this person dead in front of you, and you all might be the next one."

Seven people were killed at the Linwood mosque, the second one the lone gunman attacked.

The first was the Al Noor mosque. In all, 50 people were killed and dozens wounded.