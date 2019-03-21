SA Air Force helps rescue 167 people in flood-ravaged Mozambique

At least 167 people were saved and reunited with their families following a successful rescue operation by members of the SA Air Force and IPSS Medical Rescue on Tuesday in flooded Beira in Mozambique.

This follows a trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai last week.

The mega-storm displaced thousands of people after their homes were completely demolished or flooded.

The city of Beira is believed to be one of the worst affected‚ with Idai having completely cut off the electricity supply and cellphone networks‚ and disrupted the water supply.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst has been posting updates of rescue operations.

“As more international rescue teams and resources arrive in the region‚ rescue efforts are expanding and the impact being made is significant.

“This will also allow for some of the ‘first boots on the ground’ to start to withdraw for recuperation back home.

“We are still shocked by the extent of the devastation.

“Mozambique needs all the help it can get‚” he wrote on the IPSS Medical Rescue Facebook page.