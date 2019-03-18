At least 157 dead in Zimbabwe and Mozambique as cyclone leaves trail of destruction

Harare/Maputo — Cyclone Idai killed at least 157 people in Zimbabwe and Mozambique as it tore across southern Africa, officials and state media say, and vast areas of land have been flooded, roads destroyed and communications disrupted.

The Mozambican port city of Beira has suffered massive damage, the Red Cross said. The storm has also pounded Malawi.

“The scale of devastation in Beira is enormous. It seems that 90% of the area is completely destroyed,” said Jamie LeSueur, leader of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) team there.

In Zimbabwe, the Chimanimani district has been cut off from the rest of the country by torrential rains and winds of up to 170km/h that swept away roads, homes and bridges and knocked out power and communication lines.

Zimbabwean information ministry official Nick Mangwana told Reuters the number of confirmed deaths throughout the country was now 89. The body count is expected to rise.

The Mozambican state news agency put the death toll in Beira at 68, although television channel TVM reported that about 84 people had died across Mozambique.

Zimbabwean rescuers were struggling to reach people in Chimanimani, many of whom have been sleeping in the mountains since Friday, after their homes were flattened by rock falls and mudslides or washed away by torrential rains. Many families cannot bury the dead due to the floods.

The Harare government has declared a state of disaster in areas affected by the storm, the worst to hit the country since Cyclone Eline devastated eastern and southern Zimbabwe in 2000.

The country of 15-million people is already suffering a severe drought that has wilted crops. A UN humanitarian agency says 5.3-million people will require food aid.

In Beira, home to Mozambique’s second largest port which serves as gateway for imports to landlocked countries in southeast Africa, billboards were blown down and electricity and telephone poles knocked down.

Large swathes of the city’s outskirts were submerged, and many houses were destroyed. In some streets, people waded through knee-high water, avoiding piles of mangled metal, detached tin roofs and other debris.

Beira has a population of 500,000 and sits at the mouth of the Pungwe River.

The director of a company that jointly manages the port, Cornelder, based in the Netherlands, said the port had been closed since last Wednesday but was relatively all right and would hopefully resume operations on Tuesday.