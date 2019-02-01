Zimbabwe national strike on hold

Zimbabwe’s umbrella public sector union has backed down from plans for a national strike, an official said on Thursday, citing the volatile situation in the country after violent protests in January were met by a security crackdown.

But the main teachers’ union said it was going ahead with a work stoppage from February 5, saying the Apex Council was split between the education sector on one side and the rest of the civil service on the other.

Wage negotiations between the government and the council, which represents 17 public sector unions, broke down on Wednesday.

The unions then met to decide a date for a strike and announce it this week but the talks ended in disarray.

The government’s 305,000 workers are demanding wage rises and payments in US dollars to help them stave off spiralling inflation and an economic crisis. “Apex feels that it’s not conducive to take action,” council chair Cecilia Alexander said.

“The situation is volatile and polarised and the action we take may be hijacked for issues which have nothing to do with labour.”

A three-day strike called by another union from January 14 over a sharp fuel price hike by President Emmerson Mnangagwa turned into violence and looting.

Rights groups say at least 12 people were killed but police say only three died.

The events of the past two weeks have exposed the instinctive heavy-handedness of security forces.

Unions have traded accusations of being paid by the opposition and donors to go on strike and cause violence.

The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association said it would press ahead with its strike action next week.

“We will be meeting our provincial leadership tomorrow to reaffirm the decision on the strike, there is no going back,” association vice-president and Apex official Thomas Muzondo said.

Raymond Majongwe, secretary-general of the 11,000 member Progressive Teachers Union, said the union would meet on Friday to decide whether to join the walkout.

Zimbabweans say Mnangagwa is failing to deliver on pre-election promises to provide accessible health and education and jobs to the majority, leading to growing frustration.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson acknowledged the difficult economic situation, but said it would take time to rebuild after suffering for decades.

More than 1,000 people were arrested for public order offences following the protests in mid-January and lawyers say they have been unable to extend representation to several hundred detainees, including children.

Meanwhile, leading activist and pastor Evan Mawarire walked out of a maximum security prison on Wednesday, a day after securing bail following his detention on subversion charges.

Mawarire is accused of subversion of the government and incitement to commit violence by posting videos on social media supporting a national strike.

He was granted bail on strict conditions, including that he surrender his passport and report to a police station three times a week.