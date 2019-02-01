Nkosana Makate unfazed about claims he did not invent 'Please Call Me'

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate has poured cold water on the claim by former MTN consultant Ari Kahn that the idea was not something new and originally belonged to MTN.

The revelation by Kahn came on Thursday as hundreds of people descended on Vodacom’s headquarters in Midrand to demand compensation for Makate.

“It is not something new, to be fair. Vodacom have been telling me this for the past 10 years privately and I think they have come to a conscious point where they are saying they need to acknowledge the truth and the truth is what they are stating,” Kahn told 702, speaking from California in the US.

He said MTN had already sent hundreds of millions of “Please Call Me” messages over its public network before Vodacom launched its idea in 2001.