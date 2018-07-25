Raging wildfires kill at least 74 in Greece

Wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town killed at least 74 people, including families with children found clasped in a last embrace as they tried to flee the flames.

The inferno was by far Greece’s worst since fires devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.

It broke out in Mati, east of Athens, late on Monday afternoon and was still burning in some areas on Tuesday.

“Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said as he appeared on television to declare three days of national mourning.

Emergency crews found one group of 26 victims, some of them youngsters, lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach.

“They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn’t make it in time.

“Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced,” Greece’s Red Cross head Nikos Economopoulos said.

The strong smell of charred buildings and trees lingered in the air in parts of Mati on Tuesday, where white smoke rose from smouldering fires.

Residents wandered the streets, some searching for their burnt-out cars, others for their pets.

The eerie silence was punctured by firefighting helicopters and the chatter of rescue crews.

A photographer saw at least four dead people on a narrow road clogged with cars heading to a beach.

“Residents and visitors in the area did not escape in time even though they were a few metres from the sea or in their homes,” fire brigade spokesperson Stavroula Maliri said.

Coastguard vessels and other boats rescued almost 700 people who had managed to get to the shoreline.