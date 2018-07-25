New PE drug rehabilitation centre

New treatment centre opens its doors in Korsten following demise of Sanca in the city

A new treatment centre for drug and alcohol addiction has opened its doors in Korsten following the demise of Sanca in the city. The Port Elizabeth branch of the South African National Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse (Sanca) closed in 2017 due to a funding crisis. Social activist and abuse counsellor John Preller said on Tuesday that he and people he worked with could not let that be the end of affordable assistance for those in crisis.

