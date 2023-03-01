ANC councillors have Jack in the crosshairs over business dealings
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Khusta Jack was caught in the crossfire on Tuesday when ANC councillors called for his resignation.
Jack’s critics alleged that he had failed to declare his business interests and that companies registered in his name did work for the municipality...
Politics Reporter
