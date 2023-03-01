×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Four more gunned down in Kwazakhele, New Brighton

Flurry of killings continues unabated despite police reinforcements being deployed to area

01 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

At least four more people have lost their lives in Kwazakhele and New Brighton as gun violence in the area continues unabated.

This, despite additional resources being deployed to the area on the instructions of police minister Bheki Cele...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read