Politics

Bay ANC wants Cele to revisit city to outline action plan

23 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

With parts of Nelson Mandela Bay turned into a bloodbath thanks to recent mass shootings, the ANC in the region has called on police minister Bheki Cele to revisit the city and outline his action plan for communities.

The party hosted a media briefing at its regional headquarters on Wednesday morning to address rising crime...

